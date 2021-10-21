Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.01 and last traded at $101.36. 31,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,278,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 158,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

