NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,321,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,240,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 551,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 218.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 104,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NUMG opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.