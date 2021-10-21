NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post sales of $407.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.02 million and the highest is $421.90 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $362.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NS stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 49,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

