Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.