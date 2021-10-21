Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $6.58. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 468,625 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

