NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.96% of NV5 Global worth $42,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after buying an additional 102,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 61.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in NV5 Global by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $101.80 on Thursday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $4,433,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.