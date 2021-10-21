nVent Electric (NVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

