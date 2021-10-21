NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NVR by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,051.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,868.01 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,031.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,962.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

