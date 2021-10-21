NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $65.11 EPS.

NVR stock traded down $192.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4,859.00. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,671. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,868.01 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,031.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,962.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NVR stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of NVR worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

