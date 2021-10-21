Nyerium (NYEX) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $21,178.24 and $70.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,691.77 or 0.99971150 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

