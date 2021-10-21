Oasis Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 157,911 COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000. COMPASS Pathways accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.40% of COMPASS Pathways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.04. 3,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.