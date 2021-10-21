Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,266,552 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,266,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,500,000. 51job makes up 18.4% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.88% of 51job as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of 51job by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of 51job by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,180. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

