Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,700 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.87. 5,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,077. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

