Oasis Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,628 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for 4.4% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned 0.13% of Farfetch worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 21.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

