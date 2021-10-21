Oasis Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises 0.6% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 144.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 176,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 54,304 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 23,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

