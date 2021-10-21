Oasis Management Co Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,003,963 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for approximately 0.4% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $190,451,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,068,000 after acquiring an additional 920,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,129,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

