Oasis Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,044,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889,520 shares during the quarter. New Frontier Health accounts for 10.5% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned 3.83% of New Frontier Health worth $56,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,952,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 88,131 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the first quarter worth $4,836,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 89.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,069,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 506,444 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 96.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 43,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 136.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 83,752 shares during the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 17,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Frontier Health Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH).

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.