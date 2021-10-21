Oasis Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the period. Hollysys Automation Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. FMR LLC grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 282,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 2,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,090. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.