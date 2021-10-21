Oasis Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.06 Million in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $357,938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $108,199,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $98,923,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,280,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,562,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

NYSE DIDI traded up 0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 9.04. 874,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,364,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.25. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.16 and a twelve month high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.