Oasis Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.39 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.3% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 26.2% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.21. 53,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.