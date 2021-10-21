Oasis Management Co Ltd. Invests $6.23 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000. JD.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

