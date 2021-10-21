Oasis Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Electric Last Mile Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

ELMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ELMS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,167. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

