Oasis Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,238 shares during the period. Global Cord Blood accounts for about 2.2% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.80% of Global Cord Blood worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 758,693 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 179,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 85,061 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

CO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,125. The stock has a market cap of $531.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Global Cord Blood Co. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter.

Global Cord Blood Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.