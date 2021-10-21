Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 36,409 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,409 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.3% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.33. 168,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,414,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

