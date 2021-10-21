Oasis Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cowen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

COWN traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $37.16. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $45,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,280. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

