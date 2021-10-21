Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 3.93% of Oasis Petroleum worth $78,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $109.29 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OAS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.79.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

