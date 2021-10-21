Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oasis Petroleum traded as high as $109.50 and last traded at $109.50, with a volume of 3146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.29.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

