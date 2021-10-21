OAX Tops One Day Volume of $3.92 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. OAX has a market capitalization of $26.16 million and $3.92 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 52.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00099057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00193781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

