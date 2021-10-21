OceanaGold (OGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$224.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.44.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGC. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.93.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

