Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of OCGN opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,294 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter worth $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ocugen by 431.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

