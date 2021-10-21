ODIN PROTOCOL Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $13,844.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00068847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00071749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00102269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,408.88 or 0.99851670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.06475649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00022749 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.