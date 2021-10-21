Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPI stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

OPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

