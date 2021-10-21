OKCash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $661,521.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,692.81 or 1.00173065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00050460 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.73 or 0.00699429 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001617 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004285 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,492,903 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

