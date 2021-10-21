Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $315.91 and last traded at $315.84, with a volume of 703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,067,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

