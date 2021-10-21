Old Republic International (ORI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Old Republic International to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE ORI opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Republic International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Old Republic International worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.