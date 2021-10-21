Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $380.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

OSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 40,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 6,835 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,721.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Second Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Old Second Bancorp worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

