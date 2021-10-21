Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 22,900 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $609,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OLO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. 1,322,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 223,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,180,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

