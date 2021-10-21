OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 6,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 748,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Specifically, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $710,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,007 over the last three months.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $26,406,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.