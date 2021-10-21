Omega Fund Management LLC Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Omega Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,331 shares during the period. Syros Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.1% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned about 3.67% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $267.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYRS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

