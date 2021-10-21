Omega Fund Management LLC Sells 100,340 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Omega Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,340 shares during the period. Atea Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.7% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Omega Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. 31,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,428. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

