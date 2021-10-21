Omega Fund Management LLC Sells 505,128 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Omega Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,128 shares during the period. Morphic comprises 16.8% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Omega Fund Management LLC owned 4.85% of Morphic worth $101,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORF. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Morphic by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morphic by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 64,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 108,218.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 299,766 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Morphic by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morphic stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $57.72. 82 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,921. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $266,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

