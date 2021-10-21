Omni 24-Hour Volume Tops $866.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00005879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $866.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.69 or 0.00316066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,279 coins and its circulating supply is 562,963 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

