ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Position Lessened by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.62% of ONE Gas worth $64,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $30,641,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $22,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after buying an additional 207,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,363,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 416.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 136,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

