ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.06% of ONE Gas worth $398,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $30,641,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $22,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after purchasing an additional 207,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 416.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 136,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

