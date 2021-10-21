ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354,516 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.28% of ONEOK worth $69,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after buying an additional 286,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 267,667 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

ONEOK stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

