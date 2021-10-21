Onooks Price Hits $0.48 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Onooks has traded 57.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $4.83 million and $174,457.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,774.20 or 1.00089021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.85 or 0.06455598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022552 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.