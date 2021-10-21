Ontology Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $875.43 million and $164.88 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00103422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.34 or 0.00406649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014839 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00034838 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

