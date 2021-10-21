Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.23 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 86.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 107.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00192494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

