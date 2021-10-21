Opera (OPRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Opera has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.12. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opera stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Opera were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

