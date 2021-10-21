Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $2.49 on Top Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Opium has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $136.56 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opium has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00003941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,256.43 or 1.00069491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.06 or 0.06532035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

